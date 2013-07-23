* Move should encourage competition - Treasury Secretary
* Data will enable government to see where action required
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, July 23 Britain's biggest banks have
agreed to release data showing how much they lend at a local
level, the government said, enabling it to see how banks are
serving the wider economy and in what areas of Britain there is
a lack of lending.
The Treasury said seven of the country's largest lenders,
which together account for around 80 percent of all loans, will
from next year publish how much they lend to businesses and
individuals in 10,000 localities within the UK.
"It is a major step forward in terms of transparency and
should encourage competition by helping smaller lenders to
identify gaps in the market," Danny Alexander, Chief Secretary
to the Treasury, said on Wednesday.
Britain is keen to encourage new lenders to step in with
established banks focused on shrinking their balance sheets and
building up capital reserves while the government's flagship
'Funding for Lending' scheme has so far failed to achieve its
objective with recent data showing a decline in net lending.
Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group
L>, HSBC, Barclays, Santander UK
, Nationwide, and Yorkshire and Clydesdale
Banks will provide the data, which will be published by
the British Bankers Association and the Council of Mortgage
Lenders on a quarterly basis. It will record loans and
overdrafts to small businesses, residential mortgages and
unsecured personal loans.
On Monday the British Bankers Association released lending
data for 120 regions within the UK. It showed total borrowing by
small businesses in Britain stood at 100 billion pounds ($154
billion) at the end of last year and that businesses' deposits
exceeded their borrowing in all regions except Wales and the
southwest of England.