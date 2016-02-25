(Adds detail, VocaLink ownership)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Feb 25 Banks should cut their stakes in
one of Britain's core payments systems as part of a fundamental
change to increase competition, Britain's Payment Systems
Regulator (PSR) proposed on Thursday.
The UK payments network is a patchwork of infrastructure
built over many years and the PSR was set up after lawmakers
called on the government for changes after customers suffered a
string of glitches.
The PSR said the VocaLink system, which processes more than
90 percent of salaries, over 70 percent of household bills and
almost all state benefits, is owned and controlled by a
relatively small number of lenders.
"The evidence published today indicates that the common
ownership of this infrastructure provider by this small number
of banks is having a negative effect on innovation and
competition in the industry," the PSR said in a statement.
"As a result, the PSR is proposing that these banks sell
part of their stakes in VocaLink in order to open the market and
allow for more effective competition and innovation."
VocaLink, owned by a consortium of 18 banks and building
societies including Barclays, RBS, Lloyds
, HSBC and Santander, processed more
than 11 billion transactions worth 6 trillion pounds ($8.4
trillion) last year.
The PSR will consult on the proposals until April 21.
The regulator said the way operators procure payment
infrastructure prevents other potential providers from entering
the market.
It proposed a competitive and transparent procurement
process that will be independently monitored. The regulator also
proposed a common electronic messaging standard to make it
easier for new entrants.
"There needs to be a fundamental change in the industry to
encourage new entrants to compete on service, price and
innovation in an open and transparent way," PSR Managing
Director Hannah Nixon said.
The proposals could create opportunities for new types of
payments companies from the so-called "fin tech" sector, Nixon
said.
($1 = 0.7171 pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes)