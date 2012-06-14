LONDON, June 14 Britain should have imposed stricter rules on banks' funding requirements, the head of the Independent Commission on Banking said on Thursday after the government outlined more detail on plans to reform its banks.

John Vickers, the Oxford University academic who headed a 15 month review into Britain's banks, said international events underlined the need for fundamental reform.

"The White Paper proposals are far-reaching, but on some points - such as limits on the leverage of big banks -- we believe they should go further," he said.

The government said banks should hold a minimum 3 percent binding leverage ratio, in line with Basel III but below the 4.06 percent recommended by Vickers.