By Christopher Spink
LONDON, Dec 16 (IFR) - The Financial Services
Authority's report into the failure of Royal Bank of Scotland
has revealed that when UK taxpayers stepped in to rescue the
bank in October 2008 it was still expecting as much as 11bn in
cash due from ABN AMRO's $24billion sale of La Salle a year
earlier.
And that money, it seems, has still not been paid to and was
hoping to implement the second stage of the deal, allowing
Santander and Fortis to take control of parts of the group.
RBS believed the total cash proceeds from ABN's sale of La
Salle to Bank of America, completed just before the UK bank RBS.
The sum was meant to arrive at RBS at the start of 2008, the
report says. At that time the UK bank had already completed the
71.1 billion euro takeover of ABN AMRO took control of ABN,
would in effect reduce the net amount required to make the
acquisition.
It changed its acquisition financing plans accordingly.
"Given that these [cash proceeds from the La Salle sale] would
accrue to RBS, RBS decided to fund some of the increased cash
element of the bid with bridge finance," says the report.
RBS's consortium revised its offer, with the cash component
going up from 79 percent of the total consideration to 93
percent. Over half, or 12.3 billion euros, of RBS's own 22.6
billion euro cash consideration was provided by debt with a term
of one year or less.
CAPITAL GAIN?
ABN had booked a capital gain of 7.2 billion euros from the
sale of La Salle and RBS could have expected to receive the net
cash of 11 billion euros to boost its own liquidity and capital
and help it to refinance its bridge financings before they came
due up to a year later.
However, the report then says "repatriation [of the La Salle
cash] was delayed during 2008 and subsequent FSA records suggest
that the proceeds were eventually absorbed by losses made by ABN
AMRO in the Netherlands rather than being transferred to RBS in
the UK."
FSA records from February 2008 and March 2011 are cited
against this note.
Under the terms of the ABN purchase and sale agreement,
therefore, this money could - at least theoretically - be
reclaimed by RBS from the current owners of ABN's domestic
business in the Netherlands. Linklaters, which advised RBS at
the time, declined to comment.
This would have been Fortis, but before that transaction
could finally be completed, the latter firm was in effect
nationalised by the governments of Belgium and the Netherlands.
This happened days before RBS sought emergency funding from the
Bank of England.
The UK government, through agency UK Financial Investments,
is the majority owner of RBS. A Treasury spokesperson said the
UK government welcomed the report, but would not be drawn as to
whether the repatriation of these funds had been brought up at
government level.
This could be because the amount left has been reduced, says
the report. "The fact that Fortis itself failed in October 2008,
before the relevant assets were transferred, made it possible
that under some circumstances RBS might have suffered loss."
Neither RBS nor UKFI would comment on the La Salle cash. Nor
would Dutch regulator DNB, which had to approve ABN's change of
control.