By Christopher Spink

LONDON, Dec 16 (IFR) - The Financial Services Authority's report into the failure of Royal Bank of Scotland has revealed that when UK taxpayers stepped in to rescue the bank in October 2008 it was still expecting as much as 11bn in cash due from ABN AMRO's $24billion sale of La Salle a year earlier.

And that money, it seems, has still not been paid to and was hoping to implement the second stage of the deal, allowing Santander and Fortis to take control of parts of the group.

RBS believed the total cash proceeds from ABN's sale of La Salle to Bank of America, completed just before the UK bank RBS.

The sum was meant to arrive at RBS at the start of 2008, the report says. At that time the UK bank had already completed the 71.1 billion euro takeover of ABN AMRO took control of ABN, would in effect reduce the net amount required to make the acquisition.

It changed its acquisition financing plans accordingly. "Given that these [cash proceeds from the La Salle sale] would accrue to RBS, RBS decided to fund some of the increased cash element of the bid with bridge finance," says the report.

RBS's consortium revised its offer, with the cash component going up from 79 percent of the total consideration to 93 percent. Over half, or 12.3 billion euros, of RBS's own 22.6 billion euro cash consideration was provided by debt with a term of one year or less.

CAPITAL GAIN?

ABN had booked a capital gain of 7.2 billion euros from the sale of La Salle and RBS could have expected to receive the net cash of 11 billion euros to boost its own liquidity and capital and help it to refinance its bridge financings before they came due up to a year later.

However, the report then says "repatriation [of the La Salle cash] was delayed during 2008 and subsequent FSA records suggest that the proceeds were eventually absorbed by losses made by ABN AMRO in the Netherlands rather than being transferred to RBS in the UK."

FSA records from February 2008 and March 2011 are cited against this note.

Under the terms of the ABN purchase and sale agreement, therefore, this money could - at least theoretically - be reclaimed by RBS from the current owners of ABN's domestic business in the Netherlands. Linklaters, which advised RBS at the time, declined to comment.

This would have been Fortis, but before that transaction could finally be completed, the latter firm was in effect nationalised by the governments of Belgium and the Netherlands. This happened days before RBS sought emergency funding from the Bank of England.

The UK government, through agency UK Financial Investments, is the majority owner of RBS. A Treasury spokesperson said the UK government welcomed the report, but would not be drawn as to whether the repatriation of these funds had been brought up at government level.

This could be because the amount left has been reduced, says the report. "The fact that Fortis itself failed in October 2008, before the relevant assets were transferred, made it possible that under some circumstances RBS might have suffered loss."

Neither RBS nor UKFI would comment on the La Salle cash. Nor would Dutch regulator DNB, which had to approve ABN's change of control.