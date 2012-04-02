By Huw Jones
| LONDON, April 2
British Bankers Association head
Angela Knight, who had to defend the industry during the 2008
credit crisis which rocked the sector, is to step down this
summer, the BBA said on Monday.
Knight said she would remain at the organisation while they
search for her successor.
"I have been at the British Bankers' Association at a time
of extraordinary difficulty and during a crisis of a magnitude
that few if any have seen before or expected," she said in a
statement.
"I leave the BBA in good health and heart. It has a strong
and forward looking team of excellent and committed individuals
who will be as great a support for my successor as they have
been to me," she added.