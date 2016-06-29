LONDON, June 30 British banks' closure of
hundreds of branches in the last three years has more than
halved lending to small businesses in the areas affected,
research on Thursday showed, ahead of a debate in parliament
about the impact of the cuts.
Britain's biggest banks HSBC, Barclays,
Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group
have been steadily shrinking their branch networks to cut costs
while investing in online and mobile banking services.
Research by campaign group Move Your Money suggested many
customers were losing out as a result, with lending to small
local businesses down by 63 percent in towns and villages that
had lost a bank branch.
The impact on communities following the closure of their
last bank branch was even more striking, with a 104 percent drop
in lending growth to small businesses, according to the
research, based on data from the British Bankers' Association.
"The UK's biggest banks are abandoning communities across
the country, and today for the first time we can see the
incredible damage that is happening," Fionn Travers-Smith,
campaign manager for Move Your Money, said.
The impact of branch closures on lending in specific areas
had not been closely tracked until the British Bankers'
Association began releasing information in 2013 about local
lending patterns.
This marked a government push to increase transparency and
encourage competition between banks. The Move Your Money study
is one of the first to make use of that data to map how the
closures have affected lending.
Politicians from the main political parties have arranged to
debate the issue in parliament later on Thursday and are
expected to demand a tightening of the rules that govern branch
closures and that banks do more to help customers affected.
RBS, Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC did not respond to requests
for comment.
A spokesman for the British Bankers' Association said banks
have signed up to protocols aimed at minimising the impact of
branch closures, including partnering with post offices to offer
services and carrying out impact studies before closures.
"Banks are determined to leave no one behind," he said.
Reuters earlier this month reported that Britain's largest
banks are disproportionately closing branches in the
lowest-income areas while expanding in wealthier ones.
The analysis found more than 90 percent of the branch
closures were in areas where the median household income is
below the British average of 27,600 pounds ($39,042).
Banks could face more pressure on costs after Britain's vote
last week to leave the European Union, potentially creating the
biggest upheaval for the country's banking industry since the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
The vote for Brexit has led to predictions of a recession
and earnings downgrades that hit bank shares.
Academics and campaign groups say Britain should enact
tougher legislation like in the United States which requires
banks to maintain branches and lending in poorer areas.
The U.S. Community Reinvestment Act of 1977 is designed to
reduce discriminatory lending against low-income areas by
requiring banks to lend in communities where they are chartered.
The U.S. law also has the power to block opening of new branches
elsewhere if a bank does not comply.
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and Jane Merriman)