* UK bank loans to shrink by 2.2 pct in 2012 -E&Y ITEM club
* Payday loan companies set to benefit as banks cut credit
-E&Y
LONDON Feb 6 Total bank lending in
Britain is set to shrink for the first time since 2009 this
year, and the lack of credit from mainstream banks will help
payday loan firms grow further, a survey by the Ernst & Young
ITEM club said on Monday.
The E&Y ITEM club forecast that total UK bank loans would
shrink by 2.2 percent in 2012, having risen by an estimated 4.3
percent in 2011.
"We have been warning about the impact bank deleveraging
could have on the economy for some time, but this is the first
time there will be an annual contraction in total loans since
2009, when the UK economy was still suffering from the immediate
effects of the global financial crisis," said Neil Blake, senior
economic adviser to the Ernst & Young ITEM Club.
Last year, Britain's top banks, including the "Big Four" of
Barclays, HSBC and part-nationalised
lenders Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland,
stuck a deal with the government in which they pledged to lend
more to businesses in return for legislative restraint.
However, many small firms have said they are still not
getting enough credit following the deal, known as "Project
Merlin".
As a result, both small businesses and consumers are turning
increasingly to alternative lenders, such as firms that
typically lend a few hundred pounds to clients for a week or two
to tide them over until their next pay cheque.
Last month, payday loan companies Ferratum and Cash
Converters both told Reuters they expected
more growth this year, and the E&Y ITEM club said this sector
was set to expand in 2012.
"Households that fall outside of the credit terms of
traditional lenders are increasingly looking toward other credit
providers, regardless of the cost. With banks expected to
further tighten lending conditions, we expect the shift towards
alternative lenders to continue unabated," said Blake.