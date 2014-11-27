LONDON Nov 27 Two thirds of Britain's smaller
companies are aiming to pay off their debt and not borrow more,
according to a survey published on Thursday.
Many small businesses are wary about borrowing, distrusting
banks following scandals including the mis-selling of interest
rate hedging products and allegations about the way firms
struggling to repay their debt are treated.
The Finance Monitor, carried out by BDRC Continental, found
77 percent of the 5,000 small and medium-sized companies (SMEs)
surveyed in the third quarter were profitable, compared with 69
percent in the same period last year.
"For over a year now, SMEs have been in a more positive
mood, but this has not translated into increased appetite for
external finance," said Shiona Davies, a director of BDRC
Continental.
The survey found that success rates for those that did apply
for finance were improving with 71 percent of all loan and
overdraft applications in the last 18 months resulting in
businesses being offered credit.
"Although most firms are happy with their current
arrangements, more of those seeking funding are having their
applications approved and reporting that the processs was fast
and hassle free," a spokesperson for the British Bankers
Association said.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Susan Fenton)