* Banks say government should consider sunset clause and cap
* Bank body says levy is damaging UK financial services
industry
* Banks want end to uncertainty over duration of tax
* Levy was increased in March and was in election manifesto
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, July 6 Britain's banks have called upon
the government to phase out the bank levy, saying it is damaging
the competitiveness of the industry and causing them to lose
business to overseas rivals.
The levy was initially introduced in 2011 not only to raise
money but also to discourage banks from risky borrowing,
replacing a previous one-off tax on bankers' bonuses by the
Labour government following the 2007-9 financial crisis.
Its emphasis has changed to focus on generating revenue with
Britain's finance minister George Osborne saying in March banks
needed to make a greater contribution to repair the country's
finances.
Osborne increased the levy in March to 0.21 percent of a
bank's assets from 0.16 percent previously. That lifted the
amount the government aims to raise from the tax to 3.4 billion
pounds ($5.3 billion) a year from 2.5 billion.
Anthony Browne, chief executive of the British Bankers
Association, said in a letter to Osborne on June 23 that the
government should consider ways of reforming the tax.
"Proposals to consider could include the levy to be capped
in terms of its rate and a sunset clause introduced so that
banks can begin to plan for a future without the levy," he said.
The Chancellor will outline his economic plans in an
emergency budget on Wednesday following May's general election.
The Treasury would not comment on whether he will address the
issue of the levy, which was a pledge in the Conservative
party's election manifesto.
Europe's biggest bank HSBC has said the levy will
be a factor in whether it decides to keep its headquarters in
the UK. It plans to make a decision this year.
"The levy is already causing damage," Browne said in his
letter to Osborne. "For example, activities are being booked
outside London and marginal investment decisions are seeing
activity placed outside the UK."
Browne said banks wanted more certainty around the issue and
assurance that banks were part of broader plans to make sure the
UK remained competitive on taxation.
"This is important not only from the perspective of the
location of international banking and capital markets
activities, but also in terms of impacting upon the provision of
credit to the domestic economy," he said.
Osborne struck what some bankers believed to be a
conciliatory tone in his annual speech to bankers in the City of
London last month, saying he wanted Britain to be the best place
for global banks to be headquartered and talking of a "new
settlement" for the industry.
Other suggestions for reform of the levy have included the
possibility of making it a tax on UK banking assets only, which
would mean those with a high proportion of overseas assets, such
as HSBC and Standard Chartered, would not be unfairly
penalised.
($1 = 0.6402 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)