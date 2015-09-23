LONDON, Sept 23 London has regained its crown as
the world's leading financial centre, according to a survey of
industry professionals on Wednesday, benefiting from the clear
election victory by the Conservative party to overtake New York.
The online survey of more than 2,000 individuals ranked 84
cities around the world in terms of the business environment,
infrastructure, quality of workforce and financial sector
development.
London, which had top billing for seven years running in the
twice-yearly survey, lost the top spot to New York last year.
The shock election triumph by the Conservative party in the
General Election in May helped it overtake New York this time,
research company Z/Yen, which published the survey said.
Ahead of the vote most polls had predicted a hung
parliament, and a phase of political and economic instability.
The result comes despite Europe's biggest bank HSBC
and its Asia-focused rival Standard Chartered currently
deciding whether to axe their London headquarters because of a
government levy on bank profits and the uncertain outcome of an
upcoming vote on Britain's membership of the European Union.
London came top in every category, the report showed. Hong
Kong, Singapore and Tokyo took third, fourth and fifth places
respectively. Toronto, San Francisco and Washington DC were also
named in the top 10.
The only other European city to rank among the world's 10
leading financial centres was Zurich while Frankfurt was the
European Union's second highest ranking city in 14th place.
Chris Cummings, chief executive of lobby group TheCityUK,
said a successful renegotiation of Britain's relationship with
the currency bloc was "critical" to sustained growth of its
financial industry, often described as the world's 'gateway' to
Europe.
"London faces stiff challenges from other established
centres, not just New York and the likes of Singapore, but also
emerging centres in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. But it is
the future of the UK's relationship with the EU which is
arguably the most pressing issue," he said in a statement.
Z/Yen's Mark Yeandle told newspaper CityAM that London's
future status as the world's top financial centre was also
threatened by government efforts to control immigration.
"You can't have an international financial centre without an
international workforce," he told the newspaper.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)