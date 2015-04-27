* 'Big 4' already incurred 42 billion pound misconduct bill
* S&P sees further PPI charges of over 5 billion pounds
(Adds details)
LONDON, April 27 Britain's biggest banks face
another 19 billion pounds ($29 billion) of charges relating to
past misconduct over the next two years, ratings agency Standard
& Poor's (S&P) said in a report on Monday.
S&P said Britain's banks and customer-owned lenders had
incurred 48 billion pounds in misconduct and litigation charges
over the past five years.
Britain's four biggest banks -- Barclays, HSBC
, Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of
Scotland -- accounted for 42 billion of that total,
equivalent to about 7.5 percent of their revenues, S&P said.
S&P said the mis-selling of payment protection insurance
(PPI) on loans and mortgages had so far cost the banks more than
26 billion pounds. It expects banks to face over 5 billion
pounds of further PPI charges in the next two years.
Banks also face litigation charges arising from
investigations into the alleged rigging of foreign exchange
markets and benchmark interest rates and probes into breaches of
anti-money laundering controls.
S&P said it believed the affected banks had sufficient
capital buffers to cope with the charges.
The charges came on top of almost 16 billion pounds spent by
the banks restructuring their business models following the
2007-9 financial crisis and 5 billion pounds of expenses
relating to the government's bank levy, S&P said.
($1 = 0.6605 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Mark
Potter)