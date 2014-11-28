* Parliament to debate swaps compensation scheme on Dec. 4
* Lawmakers unhappy thousands of businesses not compensated
* Concerns about alternative products offered to firms
LONDON, Nov 28 Britain's financial regulator
will next week come under scrutiny from lawmakers debating
whether thousands of small firms which were wrongly sold
interest rate hedging products were treated fairly in a
compensation scheme it set up.
The mis-selling is one of a number of scandals involving
British banks in the past five years, ranging from the attempted
manipulation of foreign exchange and benchmark interest rates to
the mis-selling of loan insurance.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) ordered banks to
review nearly 30,000 cases for possible mis-selling after
finding serious failings in the way the products were sold and
told them to compensate victims. However, the redress scheme has
drawn sharp criticism from small businesses that believe it is
loaded in favour of banks.
More than a third of businesses were kicked out before the
scheme even began on the grounds that they were too big or else
should have understood what they were buying. Of those admitted,
fewer than half got full cash compensation.
Banks set aside 4.4 billion pounds ($6.7 billion) to
compensate small businesses but have so far paid out only 1.5
billion.
The All Party Parliamentary Group on Interest Rate Swap
Mis-selling will debate the issue on Thursday.
BANKS MAKE DECISIONS
Political sources told Reuters that the debate will examine
why thousands of firms were excluded and why so many companies
were offered alternative hedging products instead of cash
compensation.
"What I'm particularly looking at doing is questioning how
effective the regulator has been in the whole thing. From the
point of view of the businesses that have been affected by it
it's incredibly bad news," said Conservative Mark Garnier.
The hedging products, known as swaps, were meant to protect
smaller companies against rising interest rates, but, when rates
fell, the companies had to pay extra charges, typically running
to tens of thousands of pounds. Companies also faced penalties
to extricate themselves from the deals, which most claimed they
had not been made aware of.
Barclays said last month it was reducing its total
payout budget by 160 million pounds to 1.34 billion. Royal Bank
of Scotland has set aside 1.46 billion, HSBC
616 million and Lloyds Banking Group 580 million.
The scheme relies on banks themselves to decide who is
eligible for compensation, working with assessors including big
accountancy firms such as KPMG which, while independent, are
appointed by the banks.
"There's still a fundamental problem with those 'hard to
solve' cases. There are one or two anomalies about the way some
banks are dealing with it in a different sort of way to other
banks," said Garnier.
Several businesses interviewed by Reuters have complained
that their claims were rejected by banks without detailed
explanation and that they were unable to appeal decisions.
Scott Cowan, a director of Veritas Treasury, which advises
firms making claims, wants the FCA to ask banks to review cases
where firms were offered no compensation or alternative
products.
"There is a precedent for the FCA to call both banks and
independent reviewers to account for their actions and decisions
in cases where it suspects that claimants may have been treated
unfairly," he said in a letter to Guto Bebb, chairman of the
parliamentary group.
The FCA said it is satisfied the vast majority of businesses
allowed into the scheme are happy with their compensation.
(1 US dollar = 0.6366 British pound)
