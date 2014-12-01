LONDON Dec 1 Britain's financial regulator said
on Monday that banks and other lenders paid out 354 million
pounds ($557 million) in September to compensate customers
mis-sold loan insurance, the first monthly rise since April.
The payouts were an increase on the 313 million handed out
in August and brought the total bill for the industry to 16.9
billion pounds. Banks expect the bill for the mis-selling of
payment protection insurance (PPI) to continue rising and have
set aside more than 23 billion pounds in total.
Lloyds Banking Group has set aside 11.3 billion,
more than any other bank. Barclays, Royal Bank of
Scotland and HSBC are also paying out billions
of pounds in compensation. The policies were supposed to protect
borrowers against sickness or redundancy but were often sold to
those who would be ineligible to claim.
(1 US dollar = 0.6352 British pound)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)