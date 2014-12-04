LONDON Dec 4 A scheme set up by Britain's
financial regulator for banks to compensate small firms mis-sold
complex hedging products lacks transparency, is inconsistent and
does not give victims a proper right of appeal, lawmakers said
on Thursday.
British lawmakers were debating why thousands of customers
had their claims for compensation rejected or were offered
alternative products.
"There is no confidence in this process. The whole point of
the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) is to protect
unsophisticated consumers. They've manifestly let these
consumers down," Conservative Mark Garnier told a parliamentary
debate on Thursday.
Garnier, a member of parliament's Treasury Select Committee,
called on Britain's finance ministry to set up an independent
review of the scheme.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)