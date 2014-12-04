* Conservative Garnier calls for independent review
* Labour's Jamieson says firms should have right of appeal
* Thousands of customers were kicked out of scheme
LONDON, Dec 4 A scheme set up by Britain's
financial regulator for banks to compensate small firms mis-sold
complex interest rate hedging products lacks transparency, is
inconsistent and does not give victims a proper right of appeal,
lawmakers said on Thursday.
British lawmakers were debating why thousands of customers
had their claims for compensation rejected or were offered
alternative products in the scheme, which was set up by the
Financial Conduct Authority last year.
The FCA ordered banks to review nearly 30,000 cases for
possible mis-selling after finding serious failings in the way
the products were sold. But the scheme has drawn sharp criticism
from firms that believe it is loaded in favour of the banks.
"There is no confidence in this process. The whole point of
the FCA is to protect unsophisticated consumers. They've
manifestly let these consumers down," Conservative Mark Garnier
told a parliamentary debate on Thursday.
Garnier, a member of parliament's Treasury Select Committee,
called on Britain's finance ministry to set up an independent
review of the scheme.
Labour's finance spokesman Cathy Jamieson questioned why
more than a third of the cases were kicked out before the scheme
even began on the grounds that those clients were financially
"sophisticated" enough to understand the agreements.
Jamieson said she agreed that there should be a cut off
point where firms are deemed big enough to take responsibility
for buying the products but said "how the distinction is arrived
at is a different question entirely".
Guto Bebb, chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group on
Interest Rate Swap Mis-selling, said there was a lack of
consistency in the way claims were treated by different banks
and called on the FCA to implement a proper appeals proces.
He also questioned whether the role of the scheme's
independent assessors - usually big accountancy firms - had been
properly examined. Those assessors are supposed to ensure all
customers are treated fairly.
The hedging products, known as swaps, were meant to protect
smaller companies against rising interest rates, but, when rates
fell, the companies had to pay extra charges, typically running
to tens of thousands of pounds. Companies also faced penalties
to extricate themselves from the deals, which most claimed they
had not been made aware of.
The FCA has said the scheme is fair.
