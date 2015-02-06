* Financial watchdog unable to launch redress scheme
* Compensation unlikely without law change
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Feb 6 Banks cannot be forced to
compensate small companies that bought so-called embedded
products to shield themselves from rising interest rates, a
senior lawyer told British lawmakers examining the matter after
complaints from borrowers.
Since 2010 small companies have bought 60,000 such hedging
instruments, which are considered part of a bank loan rather
than a separate insurance product. Some borrowers claim that
they were mis-sold, but the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
has said it does not have the power to launch a redress scheme.
These products, also known as interest rate swaps, were
meant to protect investors against rate increases. However,
rates have fallen to record lows and borrowers have been forced
to pay extra charges or face penalties for terminating the
contracts.
The legal opinion from Jonathan Fisher for parliament's
Treasury Select Committee has backed the FCA's position that as
a watchdog it has no powers to force banks to review the
products sold and consider compensation.
In so far as issues of consumer protection are concerned,
there is a gap in the law, Fisher said in his opinion made
available by the committee on Friday.
The announcement is likely to spark some relief among
lenders that are already paying out compensation for other types
of interest rate hedging products and for mis-sold loan
insurance.
The Treasury Committee's chairman, Andrew Tyrie, said that
lawmakers will look at whether more needs to be done to plug the
gap in regulation.
"It is crucial to the UK economy that this market be
restored to working order," he said.
Lawmakers are also worried about the effectiveness and
transparency of the FCA's redress scheme for interest rate
hedging products that are sold separately from the loans they
protect, Tyrie added.
Britain's banks have paid out less than half of the 4.4
billion pounds ($6.72 billion) set aside to cover mis-selling of
standalone interest rate hedging products.
The lawmakers will discuss swaps compensation with FCA Chief
Executive Martin Wheatley, who faces his regular six-monthly
grilling in front of the committee on Tuesday.
Parliament would have to change the law to give the FCA
powers to set up a redress scheme for embedded swaps, though it
is unlikely that even this could compensate businesses for
products already sold.
($1 = 0.6544 pounds)
(Editing by David Goodman)