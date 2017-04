LONDON Aug 5 Moody's Investors Service has revised down its outlook on British banks, citing new regulations designed to prevent taxpayers having to stump up funds to rescue failing banks.

Moody's said on Tuesday it had downgraded its view of the sector to 'negative' from 'stable'. It also raised concerns over British banks' continued exposure to litigation and misconduct charges.

