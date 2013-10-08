LONDON Oct 8 Banks taking part in Britain's new
scheme to encourage home-buying won't have to set aside capital
to cover the state-backed portion of mortgages they offer as
part of the programme, the Bank of England said.
Under the government's Help to Buy scheme, which launches on
Tuesday, home-buyers may deposit as little as 5 percent to buy a
home and the government will guarantee up to 15 percent of the
loan.
"The guaranteed portion of the loan would be treated as an
exposure to the UK government," the BoE's Prudential Regulation
Authority said in a statement.
Banks would only have to set aside capital on the
non-government backed portion of a mortgage, the PRA added.
So far, RBS and Lloyds and some smaller
lenders have said they will participate in the scheme and other
big banks were waiting for more details, chief among them how
the capital relief will work.