LONDON Nov 1 Lawmakers tore into officials from
Britain's competition watchdog on Monday, accusing them of a
"dereliction of duty" and "passing the buck" in their report
into how to boost competition in high street banking.
Parliament's Treasury Select Committee members said the
Competition and Markets Authority report, published in August,
failed to prise open a sector dominated by the "big four"
lenders, Lloyds Banking Group, HSBC, Barclays, and Royal Bank of
Scotland.
The arrival of many "challenger" banks on the market has
failed to make a big dent in big four market share. Consumers in
Britain don't have to pay for a bank account if they stay in
credit, so don't have much incentive to switch banking
providers, while those with unauthorised overdraft face hefty
fees.
The CMA report avoided radical measures such as breaking up
banks, ending free in credit banking, or imposing regulatory
caps on unauthorised overdraft charges, and instead focused on
giving customers the information and tools to find the best
deal.
The CMA is on its own in believing this would loosen big
four dominance, the committee's chairman Andrew Tyrie said at
the end of a three-hour grilling of the watchdog's officials.
Lawmakers, academics and consumer groups are disappointed
with the CMA, Tyrie said.
"Most of them have concluded that you have dropped the
catch," he told Alasdair Smith, who headed the CMA's 5 million
pound, 700-page review.
Smith replied, "I am confident that this is a very strong
report and that the package of measures we are putting in place
will have a transformational effect."
OVERDRAFT MONEYSPINNER
The CMA report said banks must publicise their monthly
charge for unauthorised overdrafts, a billion pound a year
moneyspinner that accounts for a third of retail banking
revenues.
An "open banking" plan will also allow third party firms to
access a customer's banking data to analyse which type of
account would be best value.
But Rachel Reeves, a Labour opposition lawmaker, said a
"payday" loan, whose interest rate is now capped by regulators
after public outcry over their size, was cheaper than an
unauthorised overdraft.
The CMA has asked the Financial Conduct Authority to look at
a possible regulatory cap on unauthorised overdraft fees.
"You are passing the buck to the FCA. I do think that is a
dereliction of duty," Reeves said.
Lawmakers said the CMA was relying on a marketing campaign
that failed to tackle overdraft charges that "subsidise" free
banking for those in credit, leaving big banks "unmolested" and
facing just "one or two fiddles around the edges".
Similar, "incremental" efforts going back nearly two decades
that relied on consumers being very pro-active also failed to
make a dent in market concentration, they said.
Some lawmakers want customers to be able to keep their
account number if they switch banks, but the CMA said this would
be too expensive for banks to implement.
Smith said account switching from one bank to another, which
legislation has made much easier in recent years, will double to
six percent within three years.
"So if we keep calm and wait for the passage of time, things
are going to improve?" Tyrie said. "The cavalry is coming!"
"Yes, everything takes time," Smith replied.
Since the financial crisis that prompted Britain to rescue
several banks, the committee has been instrumental in pushing
through financial sector reforms and it may now focus its
efforts on the FCA to boost competition in high street banking.
