* Watchdog says plans will improve deals for borrowers
* Regulator is imposing price cap across the industry
(Adds response from payday lender body, comment and data from
Financial Ombudsman)
LONDON Oct 9 Britain's competition watchdog
wants to introduce price comparison websites for short-term
lenders like Wonga to provide clear information on the cost of
such loans and encourage customers to shop around.
Regulators and policymakers have been clamping down on
so-called "payday lenders", after critics including the Church
of England said the high level of interest they charge tips
households into a deepening spiral of debt.
Wonga, Britain's biggest payday lender, charges an annual
interest rate of 5,853 percent, according to its website. The
firm said last week it was writing off the debt of 330,000
customers worth about 220 million pounds, after being forced to
overhaul its lending practices.
A comparison website would ensure a price cap set to be
imposed on the industry did not become the default rate for
lenders, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on
Thursday.
Payday lenders would be required to provide details of their
products on websites that would allow borrowers to make quick
and accurate comparisons between loans, the CMA said.
The watchdog said that would stimulate greater price
competition in a market which serves 1.8 million customers and
where many customers currently do not shop around -- partly
because of the difficulty in finding clear information on the
cost of borrowing.
It has also called for greater transparency around the role
of intermediaries, who sell potential borrowers' details to
lenders, after it found many customers mistook the so-called
"lead generators" for the lenders themselves.
Customers were generally unaware that rather than match
borrowers to the most suitable loan, these intermediaries pass
customers' details to lenders based on the fees they themselves
would receive, the CMA said.
The lenders and other interested parties have until the end
of this year to respond to the CMA's proposal.
"SENSIBLE" PROPOSALS
The Consumer Finance Association (CFA), a representative
body for short-term lenders, backed the recommendations.
"These are sensible, proportionate proposals which recognise
that the many people using short-term loans need the right
information to make the right decisions," CFA Chief Executive
Russell Hamblin-Boone said.
Britain's Financial Ombudsman said that it had received 20
percent more complaints about payday lenders so far this year
than in the same period last year and in the majority of cases
had sided with the customer.
"We regularly hear from people whose debt is keeping them
awake at night, they took out a payday loan as a desperate last
resort and their debt problems have got worse instead of
better," the Ombudsman said in a statement.
Andrea Leadsom, a member of the government with
responsibilities for financial services, said on Thursday the
government was "determined to tackle the problems in the payday
lending market and protect consumers".
The CMA said it was talking to existing price comparison
websites about its proposal.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Simon Jessop and Clare Hutchison;
Editing by Mark Potter and Elaine Hardcastle)