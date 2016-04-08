(Adds company reaction)
LONDON, April 8 The Bank of England has fined
QIB (UK), a subsidiary of Qatar Islamic Bank, for
failings in reporting its financial resources to the regulator
in 2011 and 2012.
The Bank's Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) imposed a
fine of 1.385 million pounds ($1.95 million) on QIB for failing
to undertake a regular assessment of its capital, the BoE said
in a statement on Friday
"In failing to assess, maintain and report on its financial
resources for over a year, QIB failed to meet some of the most
basic regulatory standards," said Andrew Bailey, chief executive
of the PRA.
Guy Priestley, QIB UK's interim chief executive, said the
problems identified by the PRA have been remedied.
"We now have a UK operation that is recognised for its
quality of service, is fully compliant, profitable and, most
importantly, is well-capitalised with a very strong risk-control
framework to protect the interests of all stakeholders,"
Priestley said.
($1 = 0.7096 pounds)
(Reporting by Andy Bruce in London and Tom Finn in Doha;
Editing by David Milliken and David Goodman)