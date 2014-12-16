LONDON Dec 16 Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland
said on Tuesday it still had work to do to build up its
defences against potential losses after it narrowly passed a
Bank of England stress test.
"We recognise that there is still much work to be done to
improve the resilience of our balance sheet," Chief Executive
Ross McEwan said in a statement.
The state-owned bank maintained a core capital ratio of 5.2
percent in the stress test after taking into account measures it
had taken to improve its balance sheet. Without those measures,
its ratio was just 4.6 percent, compared to a required pass mark
of 4.5 percent.
