LONDON, July 26 State-backed Royal Bank of
Scotland (RBS) has told more than a million business
customers that it may have to impose charges on deposits,
potentially becoming the first British bank to introduce
negative interest rates.
The Bank of England is expected to cut interest rates to a
record low next week, prompting RBS to write to about 1.3
million business customers this month with the warning that they
may have to pay the bank to look after their money if the base
rate slips below zero.
"Global interest rates remain at very low levels and in some
markets are currently negative," RBS said in one of the letters.
"Dependent on future market conditions, this could result in us
charging interest on credit balances."
An RBS spokesman said that the bank had no plans to impose
such charges but could take action if the base rate enters
negative territory.
The Bank of England is expected to deliver extra stimulus to
the economy next week by cutting the base rate from 0.5 percent
to cushion the expected blow from last month's referendum vote
to take Britain out of the European Union.
The central bank surprised markets in July by holding back
from making its first rate cut since 2009, but minutes of the
Monetary Policy Committee's meeting showed that most
policymakers expected to back an unspecified package of measures
to boost the economy in August.
A source at RBS said the bank had written to customers to
alter the terms and conditions of their contracts to avoid
having to pay borrowers interest if rates turn negative.
Six of the world's central banks have introduced negative
interest rates, most notably the Bank of Japan and the European
Central Bank.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and
David Goodman)