LONDON Jan 14 Britain should create a new
independent body to monitor standards at its banks and impose a
new code of conduct for the industry, the British Bankers
Association (BBA) said.
In its submission to an inquiry by lawmakers into standards
within the industry, the lobby group advocated the creation of a
Banking Standards Review Council (BSRC) to monitor and uphold
ethical and professional standards.
It also called for more bankers to require approval to work
in the industry from Britain's financial regulator, including
some of those involved in dealing with the public.
"It is clear this is not a simple problem with a simple
solution, but rather there are a number of reforms that need to
be made," BBA Chief Executive Anthony Browne said in a letter to
Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the Parliamentary Commission on
Banking Standards.
The commission was set up to scrutinise the industry and
examine proposals for reform following a raft of scandals
including the rigging of interest rates.
It has already recommended that banks should face the threat
of being broken up if standards slip.