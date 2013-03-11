LONDON, March 11 Britain said it did not plan to
impose far stricter rules on how much banks could leverage their
capital as it was not currently needed and it will review the
rules in 2017 when global regulations are clearer.
Britain plans to impose a "leverage ratio" of 3 percent on
its banks, meaning they can leverage their capital by up to 33
times, but an influential panel of lawmakers said the rules
should be far stricter.
"Our view is that at this time we should follow the
international approach, to press for countries to have a power
to set a higher ratio for 2018 following a review in 2017," said
Britain's Financial Secretary to the Treasury Greg Clark, as
part of a debate on banking reforms.