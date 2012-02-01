LONDON Feb 1 The push by global regulators to protect taxpayers from the risk of future bank bailouts will have far-reaching consequences for other financial institutions such as insurers, Bank of England deputy governor Paul Tucker said on Wednesday.

Higher capital and liquidity requirements for banks and a commitment to create resolution regimes, to allow lenders that are vital for the whole financial system to fail, will have an impact that went well beyond banks, Tucker said.

"The upshot is that withdrawing the safety net from banks will require the other parts of the financial system to be sound, because they will have to stand on their own feet," Tucker said, according to the text of his remarks at a book launch.

Tucker is also a member of the Financial Policy Committee, the Bank of England's new body in charge of "macro-prudential" regulation of the financial system.

He singled out insurers, saying they too were beneficiaries of the government's support for the banking system.

"Regulators of insurers -- including, in this country, prospectively the Bank of England through the Prudential Regulation Authority -- will need to take the changed regime for banks into account," he said.

"We no more want insurance to be part of a 'socialised' financial sector than banking," he said.

Insurance companies have objected to the prospect of facing the type of capital surcharges and extra layers of supervision imposed on the world's systemically important banks, arguing they did not cause the 2008 financial crisis.

A top industry supervisor told Reuters last week that new rules to ensure no insurance company is too big to fail must guard any against any potential "regulatory arbitrage" between insurers and banks.

"Finally ... a world in which bank debt is perceived to carry risk is a world in which, as I have said before, it may be helpful for banks' management to be remunerated partly through subordinated debt rather than just equity," Tucker said.

For the full text click: www.bankofengland.co.uk (Reporting by Sven Egenter; Editing by David Holmes)