* UK watchdog to further refine bank capital guidelines
* Regulator says probing why bank valuations so low
* Bailey thanks banks for forebearance on loans
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 17 UK banks may no longer be allowed
to trim their capital reserves if doing so fails to increase
lending in the struggling economy or undermines financial
stability, Britain's top banking regulator said on Wednesday.
Andrew Bailey, head of prudential regulation at the
Financial Services Authority, said regulators are trying to
explain more clearly what banks can do in terms of easing back
on capital holdings if they lend more, and how much of what sort
of capital a bank needs to remain resilient.
The Bank of England's risk watchdog, the Financial Policy
Committee (FPC), said in September banks do not have to hold as
much capital -- but at the same time suggested lenders should
build up reserves by keeping profits and cutting bonuses.
Banking industry officials complain privately about mixed
messages and point out that markets would in any case get
nervous about lenders who report falling capital reserves.
Bailey said there was a need to fill in "what for me is the
big gap at present, namely how we explain and calibrate the
resilience objective in terms of capital".
The FPC will focus on this at its next meeting and it was
too soon to assess the impact of these capital changes on the
resilience of the financial system and on credit creation.
"We will monitor the results of these actions very
carefully, and we will be prepared to amend our judgements in
the light of experience," Bailey told the annual conference of
the British Bankers' Association.
The FPC has twin objectives of maintaining financial
stability and supporting the economic policy of the government
which wants more credit flowing into the recession-hit economy.
It is one of a new breed of watchdog practising that seeks
to cool asset bubbles before they destabilise the economy or cut
some slack for banks in tough economic conditions.
The policy is in its infancy compared with a central bank's
other main role in setting interest rates and FPC members have
been giving speeches recently, trying to spell out their
thinking on capital more clearly.
"This danger of creating uncertainty exists because we are
finding our way in a new and difficult area of policy," Bailey
said.
The FSA is still requiring banks to build up their core Tier
1 ratios -- a benchmark of a bank's health -- in line with new
global Basel III minimum capital requirements from January.
Bailey said where banks are being given latitude is in
scaling back on capital they hold above the regulatory minimum,
know as Pillar 2, and set at the discretion of supervisors.
Since 2008, this type of capital that sits on top of the
regulatory minimum has risen from just under 20 billion pounds
to 150 billion pounds.
POOR VALUE PROBE
Investors have shunned bank shares as lenders fail to make
the heady returns on equity seen in the run up to the financial
crisis.
The market value of many UK banks reflects this discount,
falling to below its book value of tangible equity capital,
which could suggest the need for more capital.
Bailey said there was a need to find out exactly why this
was the case, urging input from analysts and banks because if
the issue was not cleared up quickly, new lending to the economy
could be hit.
"This is the immediate task ahead because we need to do all
we can to clear up uncertainty here."
Bailey was not unduly worried about forebearance or where
banks opt to renegotiate the terms of a struggling loan, saying
although this can mean painful restructuring for the borrower it
also helps preserve jobs.
Some policymakers want banks to avoid too much forebearance
and instead make speedy provisions for losses so that investors
have a clearer snapshot of what's happening.
"Let me say something unusual now: I think that the banks
deserve a thank you for the way in which they have sought to use
forbearance," Bailey said.