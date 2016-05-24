LONDON May 24 Banks have been ditching
customers as they face tougher capital requirements and stricter
rules to crack down on money laundering, an independent study
for Britain's markets watchdog said on Tuesday.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) commissioned the study
to look into businesses being denied acccess to banking as
lenders "de-risk" in the face of new rules.
"As a result, many banks have undertaken a strategic review
of their business and functions, often choosing to focus on
their 'core' business," the study from John Howell & Co found.
Some banks are closing accounts for money transmission
services, pawnbrokers, fintech companies, and charities
operating in geographical areas perceived to present greater
money laundering and terrorist financing risks, it added.
De-risking seems to affect small businesses more than large
ones, the study found.
The FCA said the study showed that de-risking was due to
multiple reasons with no "silver bullet" answer.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing Caroyn Cohn)