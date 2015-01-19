LONDON Jan 19 Financial regulators in Britain
risk repeating past failures if they give existing senior
bankers a free pass into a new accountability regime, an
influential lawmaker said on Monday.
Britain's two main banking regulators, the Prudential
Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA), are introducing a new "senior persons regime" that will
make every major decision attributable to a named individual.
They have proposed "grandfathering" existing senior staff
into the new framework, meaning senior bankers approved under
existing rules would be exempt from background checks and simply
have to provide information about their responsibilities.
Andrew Tyrie, chairman of parliament's Treasury Select
Committee, said the existing regime was a "catastrophic
failure", and urged the regulators to apply checks to all staff
covered by the new rules.
Lawmakers are frustrated that few bankers have been held to
account after the 2007-09 financial crisis that forced taxpayers
to bail out several British lenders.
Tyrie said no key banker should be automatically enrolled
into the new regime.
The "box-ticking, back-covering culture" must not be allowed
to continue, he said in a letter to the heads of the two
regulators made public on Monday. "Grandfathering could increase
that risk."
The FCA declined to comment and the PRA had no immediate
comment. The regulators have not given details on how
grandfathering would work in practice.
The Treasury has not set a start date for the new regime.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Sam Wilkin)