LONDON Jan 29 Banks in Britain may end up
hiring auditors to endorse the capital ratios they publish to
increase investor confidence, an accounting body said on
Thursday.
The ICAEW said it was working with the Bank of England's
supervisory arm, the Prudential Regulation Authority, on whether
confidence in capital ratios, a core benchmark of health, would
be increased if they were formally audited.
"ICAEW is considering whether and how external assurance
could increase confidence in bank capital ratios," Iain Coke,
head of the ICAEW's financial services faculty, said in a
statement.
"We are working closely with the Prudential Regulation
Authority on this project. We are currently taking wider
stakeholder input and aim to publish proposals for consultation
in the second quarter," Coke said.
Such a step would go further than new global rules published
this week from the Basel Committee of banking supervisors that
set out stricter requirements on how lenders must publicly
disclose their capital ratios from the end of 2016.
The Basel rules require a senior manager at the bank to
attest in writing that the disclosures have been compiled with
board approved internal controls.
Coke said the Basel rules coupled with a separate UK reform
for vetting senior bankers with its 'guilty until proven
innocent' presumption, could see bankers asking for external
auditing of ratios to give them additional assurance.
Regulators suspect banks of manipulating internal models
used for calculating capital requirements after finding big
variations in the amount of capital held to cover the same
risks.
The BoE is already looking at whether banks who use internal
models should also publish ratios calculated under a globally
agreed "standardised" approach for measuring risks in order to
give investors an additional check.
Confidence in capital ratios is becoming more critical as
banks build a new cushion of debt that can be turned into equity
if core capital ratios fall to a certain level.
Basel is also consulting on whether banks must hold a
minimum amount of capital irrespective of what internal models
say they should be holding.
