(Corrects paragraph 14 to clarify MP Tyrie wants conduct rules
narrowed, not certification regime)
* New rules to be finalised this summer -regulator
* Firms must run annual checks on staff -regulator
* Lawyer says senior bankers 'under real pressure'
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, March 16 Senior bankers will be presumed
guilty until proven innocent under strict new rules proposed by
British regulators seeking to hold individuals accountable for
bank failures.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on Monday announced
details of a "presumption of responsibility" rule which requires
senior managers to demonstrate that where a firm is guilty of
misconduct they "took such steps as a person in their position
could reasonably be expected to take" to avoid it happening.
"The reversed burden of proof will put senior managers at
banks under real pressure," said Simon Morris, financial
services partner with law firm CMS.
In a concession to the industry, the FCA has decided the
rules will not apply to non-executive directors who do not have
delegated responsibilities.
The proposals are in response to public anger over scandals
such as the rigging of benchmark interest and foreign exchange
rates which exacerbated the negative perception of the financial
industry among Britons for whom the 66 billion pound ($99
billion) taxpayer-funded bailouts of RBS and Lloyds
are still fresh in the memory.
Many Britons complained that no senior bankers faced
criminal action for those failures.
"Today's policy measures are an important step in ensuring
that regulators have the tools at their disposal to hold
individuals to account and they build on the cultural change we
are beginning to see in the boardrooms of firms across the
country," FCA Chief Executive Martin Wheatley said.
The outline of the new rules was already known, with new
powers being put in place to jail bankers for up to seven years
for reckless misconduct.
Speaking at an event hosted by Bloomberg, Wheatley said the
new rules were not a "heads on sticks" strategy.
"There is no sense in which we will use this for some form
of institutionalised scalp-hunting," he said. "In fact, our
expectation is that the heightened accountability will reduce
the need for individual pursuits by regulators."
The rules also include a certification regime that will
require firms to run annual checks to assess the "fitness and
propriety" of staff who are "deemed capable of causing
significant harm to the firm or any of its customers".
The regulator is also consulting on proposals to extend the
new rules to staff at the UK branches of foreign banks.
The new regime was born out of recommendations made by
parliament's Banking Standards Commission, which was set up to
find ways to improve culture and conduct within the industry.
But the commission's chairman, Andrew Tyrie, criticised the
plans, saying the FCA should narrow the conduct rules to focus
on those who could seriously harm a firm, its customers or the
financial system.
"The scope of the conduct rules proposed by the FCA appears
far too wide given that it extends to everyone but 'ancillary
staff'. In other words, the rules would cover almost everyone
but the cleaners," Tyrie said.
The regulator said the new rules would be finalised by the
summer. Britain's finance ministry has said they will need to
come into force by March 2016.
($1 = 0.6756 pounds)
(Editing by Steve Slater and Robin Pomeroy)