LONDON, June 30 Fines are failing to curb
misconduct at banks or prompt customers to switch lenders, a top
British consumer organisation said on Tuesday.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has ratcheted up
fines to record levels in a bid to deter wrongdoing after banks
were caught trying to rig currency markets and the Libor
interest rate benchmark.
"Do they actually change behaviour? I don't think there is
much evidence of that," Sue Lewis, chair of Britain's Financial
Services Consumer Panel, told a CityUK conference.
"Do they work in the sense of hurting companies and to make
them want to change their behaviour? I think the jury is still
out and the answer is probably not," Lewis said.
The share price of one bank, Barclays, actually
rose after it was fined recently for attempting to manipulate
foreign exchange markets, she said.
Consumers were not switching banks in large numbers after
such fines because they can't differentiate between lenders on
behaviour.
"People think that all banks are the same, that they are all
equally bad," said Lewis, whose panel formally advises the FCA
on consumer issues.
David Nish, chief executive of Standard Life Investments,
said the key was to change behaviour and to design better
products for customers, not just focus on fines.
"You have got to have to think of a balance between the
carrot and the stick," Nish said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)