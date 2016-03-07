(Repeats story published on Sunday)
* New rules can hold bosses responsible for bank misconduct
* This deterring some bankers from taking on senior roles
* Factbox on British reforms:
By Huw Jones
LONDON, March 6 New rules to hold bosses
responsible for wrongdoing at British banks is deterring some
bankers from taking on senior management roles and even
prompting big-hitters to play down their own importance, say
legal and compliance experts.
Public anger that so few senior bankers were punished after
taxpayers bailed out the industry in the financial crisis, or
for scandals such as Libor and currency-market rigging, has led
to the rules which make it easier to hold them to account.
The Senior Managers Regime (SMR) from Monday replaces a
system that UK lawmakers criticised for giving illusory control
over individuals with little prospect of enforcement action.
A step change in banking rules, it will allow regulators to
pin blame on named people rather than just firms, which lawyers
said has triggered anxiety among top bankers.
"I have had some clients with staff resistant to being a
senior manager, worried they are going to be kept awake at night
about what their team is doing, and if something goes wrong,
will they be the scapegoat," said Sarah Henchoz, an employment
partner at Allen & Overy law firm.
Unlike the old system, bankers deemed to wield significant
managerial influence will have to sign up to a legal duty of
responsibility for their units, and show they took reasonable
steps to prevent or stop rulebreaking that comes to light.
They include CEOs, heads of big business units, and
non-executive directors who chair key committees and will amount
to about 10,000 staff across 900 banking companies, or an
average of about 12 per firm, rising to 40-50 for the biggest
lenders.
Ron Gould - a former UK regulator who is now European
Chairman of Compliance Science, which helps financial companies
comply with rules - said some senior bankers were looking at
whether they could convince regulators that they did not have
significant managerial influence over their teams.
"One thing I have seen that does make me smile is the
wonderful term used by some firms that want to 'juniorise'
positions," Gould said. "It may be more wishful thinking than
anything else."
One person familiar with how the SMR is being introduced
said regulators were aware of this and were pushing back against
banks that fail what the person described as the "sniff test" -
or too many senior managers saying that they did not have full
responsibility over teams but simply reported to other more
senior managers.
But such attempts at creating a chain of senior managers to
blur direct accountability were not widespread, the source said.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of
England's Prudential Regulation Authority, which will both
enforce the regime, declined to comment.
Asked if bankers were balking at the new rules, Simon Hills,
an executive director at the British Bankers' Association, said
the SMR was regarded in the industry as a key element to
restoring trust in banking.
"I talk to senior managers at banks who say it's been a
useful exercise, enabling banks to check and confirm they have
got the right people in the right roles and clarify job
descriptions where necessary."
EMAIL TRAIL
The United States and other European countries have not gone
as far as the SMR by holding senior managers personally
responsible by law.
Requirements in the rules for senior managers to demonstrate
they took steps to prevent or stop rulebreaking will also prompt
bosses to document all delegation of tasks and to archive emails
to help keep them in the clear if misconduct is uncovered,
lawyers said.
"You need to be clear that you have a document trail on how
you delegated responsibility, how you supervised key parts of
the business, that you know in five years' time exactly what you
did," said A&O's Henchoz.
Adrian Crawford, employment partner at Kingsley Napley,
which advises individuals in the financial sector, said more
senior managers might have been held responsible for the
Libor-rigging scandal if the SMR had existed in past years.
"We have heard anecdotally that some banks now have a lawyer
present at every meeting ... and that as a result
decision-making is becoming increasingly bureaucratic," he said.
"This is good for the protection of the individuals but not
so good for the competitiveness of the City."
Few lawyers expect regulators to make any major enforcement
moves in the early days, but said they would eventually want to
bare their teeth.
"It only applies to conduct on or after 7 March, so we are
unlikely to see enforcement action under the SMR for at least 18
months or so," said Elly Proudlock, counsel at WilmerHale's UK
investigations and criminal litigation team.
Compliance adviser Gould said that while some bankers were
genuinely frightened, others were blase, viewing this as simply
another set of rules from regulators.
"You are going to get a crystallisation of feelings only in
the aftermath of some action by the FCA."
(Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Pravin Char)