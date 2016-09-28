By Huw Jones
| LONDON, Sept 28
LONDON, Sept 28 Some banks are fudging which
staff are ultimately responsible for decisions, contravening a
new regime designed to make it easier to apportion blame if
something goes wrong, Britain's top market regulator said on
Wednesday.
The senior managers regime (SMR) was introduced in March to
replace a previous system that lawmakers had criticised as
giving only illusory control over individuals with little
prospect of enforcement action.
The SMR includes a so-called certification regime, where
banks certify each year as to the "fitness and propriety" of
staff who are not senior managers but who are "material
risk-takers", or employees whose decisions could harm the
company.
"In some cases, we have seen evidence of overlapping or
unclear allocation of responsibilities," Andrew Bailey, chief
executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said on
Wednesday.
"In other cases firms appear to be sharing responsibility
amongst more junior staff, obscuring who is genuinely
responsible. This goes against the intention of the senior
managers and certification regime and should not continue."
The SMR also makes senior bank staff, such as the chief
executive, chief financial officer and heads of trading desks,
obtain regulatory approval for their appointments and spell out
their exact responsibilities.
Bailey's comments came as the FCA and the Bank of England's
Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published a series of
policies to reinforce accountability in financial services.
Many of the documents, such as the requirement to have
proper references when hiring bankers, were final versions of
proposals made earlier this year.
"They represent a robust yet proportionate framework to
prevent the 'recycling' of individuals with poor conduct records
across PRA-regulated firms," the PRA said.
It said banks must apply the European Union's cap on bonuses
from January to comply with EU rules that are being updated.
The two regulators also proposed that UK branches of
overseas banks must tell employees in the country about the
whistleblowing services the FCA and PRA offer.
They proposed extending the conduct rules to non-executive
directors of banks and insurers and presented a paper on how
those heading up banks' legal functions should be treated under
the SMR and certification regime.
"Generally, we have observed that firms are taking their
responsibilities seriously and have broadly got the regime
right," Bailey said.
"But we recognise culture change takes time and there is
still more to do. So we have to keep a watchful eye on the
progress firms are making."
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by David Clarke)