LONDON, March 12 Allowing customers to keep
their bank account number would encourage them to switch to a
rival lender, Britain's financial regulator said on Thursday.
Banks have said account number "portability" would be costly
but the Financial Conduct Authority has backed the idea.
"The FCA found that being able to keep bank account details
increases consumer confidence in the bank account switching
process and that a significant number of individual and small
business customers would be more likely to switch if they could
retain their account details," the FCA said in a statement.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)