(Adds Payment Systems Regulator comment)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, March 12 Allowing customers to take
their bank account number with them would encourage more Britons
to switch lenders, Britain's financial regulator said on
Thursday.
Such flexibility has long been a feature of the mobile phone
market where customers keep their telephone number when they
shop around rival providers.
The idea is being discussed to help boost competition in
high street banking which is dominated by the "Big Five" banks,
Lloyds, RBS, HSBC, Barclays
and Santander.
Banks have said account number "portability" would be costly
but the idea now has the support of the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA).
"The FCA found that being able to keep bank account details
increases consumer confidence in the bank account switching
process," it said in a statement.
"A significant number of individual and small business
customers would be more likely to switch if they could retain
their account details," it said.
Customers can already move accounts to another bank within
seven days, though they have to take a new account number.
The new Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), set up by the
government to increase competition and innovation in payment
systems, will consider the FCA's evidence.
It said the FCA review, as well as emerging findings from
the Competition and Markets Authority's investigation into
retail banking, will be on the agenda of its new industry forum.
"We will take that into account about what do we really need
for the payments system to deliver going forward, and account
portability is clearly in the mix there," PSR Managing Director
Hannah Nixon told Reuters.
"The question for me is: is that the best way for delivering
particular outcomes? I honestly don't know the answer today and
that is work the industry needs to do," Nixon said.
UK junior finance minister Andrea Leadsom has been a
supporter of account number portability, telling Reuters last
month it could be introduced in stages.
"The FCA also found that account number portability could
make switching accounts even easier. We expect the new Payment
Systems Regulator to consider these findings as part of its
wider work programme," Leadsom said in a statement on Thursday.
The FCA said more could be done in the meantime to improve
switching, such as targeted marketing campaigns.
"We now expect the banks to deliver these improvements
without delay, and we have given the regulators powers to force
appropriate action should they fail," Leadsom said.
(Editing by Keith Weir and David Clarke)