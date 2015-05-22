* Focus turns to primary market activities
LONDON, May 22 Britain's financial markets
watchdog will for the first time investigate whether banks are
offering firms a fair and transparent service for the billions
they earn in fees for arranging mergers and bond and share
sales.
After four years of scandal over manipulation in the
currency market and of Libor interest rates, the Financial
Conduct Authority's competition review turns the spotlight on
primary markets which are crucial to funding of corporate
investment.
The FCA had voiced concern in February that customers may
not be getting value for money from wholesale banking services -
a 10 billion pound ($16 billion) sector in Britain.
"The market study will examine whether there are areas of
investment and corporate banking services where competition may
not be working well," the FCA said in a statement on Friday.
The review comes at a time of increased emphasis on
market-based finance in the European Union as the bloc plans a
Capital Markets Union whose aim is to offset the effect of banks
reining in lending.
The regulator will look at transparency in how banks manage
the sale of debt and equity on behalf of companies, after
concerns were raised that they may have incentives to favour
certain investors.
Bankers are nervous that new regulation in this area could
hamper a business that brought over a third of the $90 billion
in fees earned by banks globally last year.
"Were something untoward to be found out by this review, I
would be surprised," said Ruari Ewing, a director at banking
lobby group ICMA that this week published a new recommendation
urging banks to keep firms abreast of bond allocations.
Feedback from fund managers to another review by the FCA,
alongside the Bank of England and the UK Treasury, of abuses in
fixed income, currencies and commodities markets also raised
concerns about the allocation process. That Fair and Effective
Markets Review (FEMR) is due to report in June.
ECONOMIC BENEFITS
The competition review will also look at whether companies
are getting enough choice and value for money on mergers and
acquisition advice, and the impact of syndication, in which a
group of banks underwrite the issue and sale of a bond to
investors.
The extent of bundling and cross-subsidisation of services
will also be scrutinised after customers said these features
could make it difficult to see what they are paying for and make
switching to a rival bank harder.
The potential benefits of reducing regulatory barriers to
firms entering or expanding into primary markets will also be
studied.
"It will be interesting to see how they are explored in a
context where customers have always been assumed to have an
altogether different level of sophistication and understanding,"
said Jenny Block, competition partner at international law firm
Pinsent Masons.
The watchdog expects to publish interim findings and any
proposed remedies at the turn of the year before a final report
in spring 2016.
"We want to see a sector that benefits the real economy by
helping businesses of all sizes access capital," said
Christopher Woolard, the FCA's director of strategy and
competition.
"That means offering real choice, transparency and good
service at every level," Woolard said.
The watchdog said if it finds competition is not working
well it could introduce new rules, publish guidance or propose
enhanced industry self-regulation.
The study will look at a wide range of banks, from large
full-service lenders and investment banks to boutique banks and
advisers.
