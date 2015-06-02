LONDON, June 2 Britain will exceed a government
target of getting 15 new banks into the market over the next
five years to help to boost competition, the country's top
financial markets regulator said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister David Cameron's government, elected last
month, set this target to challenge the so-called "Big Four"
banks, HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds and
Royal Bank of Scotland, which dominate the market for
retail customer accounts.
"We expect that to be achieved. We expect that to be
exceeded," Martin Wheatley, chief executive of the Financial
Conduct Authority, told a financial conference.
In the past two years, 14 new banks have been authorised and
a further 20 are now in the early stages of seeking
authorisation, Wheatley said.
But Wheatley also said introducing new banks to the market
was not purely a "numbers game" and that having a very large
number of banks, such as the 700 banks operating in Italy, was
probably not a good thing for customers.
Adding some new entrants, increasing innovation in banking
services, and being a "referee" to ensure customers are put
first, were the FCA's key to improving competition, he said.
The watchdog has also given advice to about 100 so-called
fintech firms, many of them based in London's Shoreditch
district, known for being a tech start-up hub.
Some of these businesses want to offer services in cyber
currencies or make it easier for people to open a bank account
when they move to another country, Wheatley said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)