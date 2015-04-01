By Huw Jones
| LONDON, April 1
LONDON, April 1 British banks and markets are
bracing themselves for a fresh onslaught from their regulator
after it assumed extra powers to police competition in financial
markets on Wednesday.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), launched in 2013 to
shake up supervision after the 2007-09 financial crisis
highlighted failures, already has competition as a core aim.
But the changes on Wednesday mean the watchdog can back this
up by being able to punish firms that breach UK and European
Union competition law, break up markets, or refer a market
directly to Britain's lead competition body, the Competition and
Markets Authority (CMA).
Lawyers working in the sector expect relatively quick
results as the government presses the FCA to boost competition
in a banking sector dominated by the "Big Five" high street
lenders as new challengers take time to build up market share.
Two reviews in particular will be shaped by the new powers.
The FCA has announced an investigation into wholesale
banking and will be able to use its new powers to make changes.
And a separate Fair and Effective Markets Review (FEMR)
makes recommendations in June which the industry hopes will be
limited to revising voluntary codes of conduct.
"What the new powers do is give them real meat to their
competition objective and if you think about FEMR and right
across the wholesale and retail space, it will be an issue,"
said Jonathan Herbst, global head of financial services at
Norton Rose Fulbright lawfirm.
"They don't wish to be price regulators so how they are
going to navigate that remains to be seen," Herbst said.
Deb Jones, the FCA's director of competition, has said
competition won't be a standalone matter for her 50 staff.
"Instead, we have to bring competition thinking, as it
relates to our objectives and remit, into every decision, rule,
and action we take," she has said.
But lawyers say the FCA will be under pressure to show
results.
"Those 50 people will be put to use very quickly," said
Jacqui Hatfield, a financial services lawyer at ReedSmith.
"They can go anywhere they like as the only reason they have
to give is that a particular area is not working for consumers
or market users. They will go for wholesale and then retail
banking, perhaps at the same time," Hatfield said.
The new powers will also reinforce day-to-day supervision
with firms aware their watchdog has powers to take more radical
action than before.
More enforcement actions are also expected as the watchdog
seeks to justify the extra staff, lawyers added.
The CMA is already looking at competition in retail and
small business bank accounts but lawyers expect most of the
intervention on competition issues in financial services to come
from now on from the FCA as it is far more familiar with the
sector.
"They could generally move more quickly and will be very
keen to show very clear output from the market studies and FEMR
recommendations and to retain control of those outcomes," said
Susan Black, a lawyer at Herbert Smith Freehills.
FCA Chief Executive Martin Wheatley, who co-heads the FEMR
review with the government and Bank of England, has said market
micro-structure and competition will form part of the
recommendations in June and the watchdog would "pick those up
and run with them".
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)