LONDON Jan 9 The acting head of Britain's main
financial regulator has denied softening her stance, after her
decision last month to drop a wide-ranging review into banks'
behaviour sparked concerns about political interference.
Antipathy to banks has surged since some were bailed out
with public money after the 2008 credit crisis. Since then
global and local scandals including the rigging of currency
rates and interest rate benchmarks have led to multi-million
pound fines for banks including Barclays and HSBC.
Tracey McDermott, who has stood in as chief executive of the
Financial Conduct Authority since regulatory hardliner Martin
Wheatley quit prematurely in July, told the BBC that her
decision to scrap a review into the banking industry's culture
was not a sign of weakness.
"We're not going soft on the banks, we're not being told
what to do by the government," McDermott said in an interview
broadcast by the BBC on Saturday.
"If you look at what I've been doing in the last six months
since I've been in the role as chief executive, you'll see that
we have continued to take action against the industry," she
added, citing a 72 million pound ($105 million) fine for
Barclays in December.
But legislators from a parliament committee that monitors
Britain's regulators and bankers have summoned McDermott to
appear before them on Jan. 20 to explain why the banking culture
review was dropped, and address fears of government pressure.
Declining to reappoint Wheatley, finance minister George
Osborne called last year for a "new settlement" with banks as
HSBC decides whether to move its head office from
Britain.
The BBC also reported that McDermott was considering
reversing a 2013 ban on banks paying commission to staff who
sell extra products to their retail customers. Many bank
customers have won compensation after claiming they had been
sold unnecessary insurance and other products.
Osborne is expected to announce a permanent successor to
Wheatley in the next few weeks, and on Thursday he said
McDermott had decided she did not wish to take the role.
