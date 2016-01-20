LONDON Jan 20 Entrepreneurs who want to open a
bank in Britain can call a new helpline to chat about how much
capital they need, and get invitations to rub shoulders with
supervisors.
The Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England's
Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) said on Wednesday they had
opened a New Bank Start-up Unit to give information and support
to newly-authorised banks and people thinking of setting up a
bank.
The government is keen for new banks to enter a market where
consumer banking is dominated by a handful of lenders such as
HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds, RBS and Santander UK.
Regulators have already made changes, such as easing the
initial capital burden and fast-tracking approval of a new
bank's top officials, leading to 12 new lenders authorised since
2013 with more in the pipeline.
"With the launch of the New Bank Start-up Unit, applicants
will now benefit from having a single place where they can get
the advice and guidance they need to start a new bank and
support once they are authorised," Bank of England Deputy
Governor and PRA Chief Executive, Andrew Bailey, said in a
statement.
New banks will benefit from access to a helpline, meetings
with supervisors, regulator capital reviews, monthly updates by
email, and invitations to seminars on regulatory topics.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)