LONDON, March 10 Britain's financial regulator
should review a scheme it set up to enable customers mis-sold
complex hedging products to seek compensation to ensure it
didn't favour banks, an influential committee of lawmakers said.
The Treasury Committee, which monitors Britain's finance
ministry and other bodies including the Bank of England and the
Financial Conduct Authority, said that the review would benefit
from independent oversight.
It also recommended that an investigation into the banking
sector by Britain's competition watchdog examines whether
structural reform of the industry is needed to boost
competition.
