By Avril Ormsby
LONDON, June 30 The British government ordered
an independent review into the workings of key lending rates
between banks, after Barclays was found guilty of
rigging them, and summoned the bank's boss to answer questions
about the scandal.
U.S. and British authorities fined Barclays $450 million for
manipulating the London Interbank Offer Rate (Libor), the
interest rate on loans that banks make to each other. Barclays
was the first to settle in an investigation that is expected to
name others and reaches across Europe, Japan and North America.
The scandal has fuelled public outrage at the culture and
practices of the banking industry and prompted calls from
lawmakers across the political spectrum for an inquiry.
The British government plans a short, urgent review that
would allow it to amend the Financial Services Bill currently
going through parliament, a spokeswoman for the Prime Minister
said. The review will examine Libor and the possibility of
criminal sanctions.
"The person leading the review will want to talk to those
involved, the Bank of England, the FSA (Financial Services
Authority) and people who use Libor," Mark Hoban, financial
secretary to the Treasury, told BBC television.
Prime Minister David Cameron, asked about a full public
inquiry, told BBC television: "Let's take our time, think this
through carefully...Let's get this right."
A public inquiry would be a risky step for a government
already under fire over a string of embarrassing revelations in
a year of public hearings following 2011's phone-hacking
scandal.
The chief executive of Barclays, Bob Diamond, has been
summoned to appear before British lawmakers on Wednesday July 4
to answer questions about the scandal.
On his last appearance before a parliamentary committee last
year Diamond said it was time for bankers to stop apologising.
He is now under intense pressure to quit Barclays, where he ran
the investment banking arm Barclays Capital when the interest
rate rigging occurred in 2005-2009.
"Parliament and the public need to know what went wrong and
whether the perpetrators have been rooted out," said Andrew
Tyrie, head of Parliament's Treasury Select Committee, which
will be questioning Diamond.
"We also need to be given confidence that this has been put
right."
Other banks being investigated in the global probe include
Citigroup, HSBC and UBS. No criminal
charges have been filed but Britain has called in the fraud
squad to investigate possible crimes.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King launched an angry
attack on British banking culture on Friday, saying something
had gone very wrong with an industry which he derided for
resorting to "deceitful" methods to make money.
The country's most powerful monetary official, he said a
fundamental overhaul was needed for a sector that is reeling
from a string of financial scandals.
Britain's banking industry, one of the largest cogs in
Britain's economy and important for tax revenue, has been
knocked by a series of damaging headlines.
In the same week as the Libor scandal erupted, Britain's
Financial Services Authority said it had settled with four banks
- Barclays, RBS, HSBC and Lloyds - after
finding evidence they mis-sold products to protect small
businesses against a rise in interest rates.
Justice Secretary Ken Clarke said that if any of the ongoing
investigations revealed suspected criminal offences "they should
be brought to trial".
"We are very bad at prosecuting financial crime in this
country," he told BBC radio on Saturday.
"That is why when we're setting up the National Crime Agency
we should look at the record of the Serious Fraud Office. I
suspect financial crime is easier to get away with in this
country than practically any other sort of crime."