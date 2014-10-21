LONDON Oct 21 Ukfi chairman says progress to getting taxpayers' money back from bank bailouts accelerated rapidly Ukfi chairman leigh-pemberton says very actively engaged with lloyds/rbs pay committees Ukfi chairman says lloyds/rbs share sales 'very much dependent on market conditions' Ukfi chairman says has had extensive talks with rbs about its treatment of small businesses Ukfi chairman says absolutely clear that rbs's grg division was a profit centre (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)