LONDON Nov 25 Scott Wotherspoon runs a small
tiling firm in Scotland. In 2008, when he bought a shopfitting
company, he asked his accountants to check its books. There was
no problem with the shopfitter. But Wotherspoon was about to run
into trouble with his bank.
The 43-year-old borrowed about $4 million from Royal Bank of
Scotland. As part of the transaction, the bank insisted he buy a
hedging product, a kind of insurance policy, so he could keep
repaying the loan even if interest rates rose. If interest rates
fell instead of rising, that would cost extra - which
Wotherspoon alleges the bank did not explain. He thinks he is
due compensation for mis-selling, like thousands of other
businesses that Britain's financial watchdog has ruled are
eligible.
But Wotherspoon now faces a second blow: The regulator won't
look at his claim because his company is now too big. His story
shows how businesses which may have suffered because of bank
misbehaviour face a new wave of frustration. First, their banks
sold them financial products few could understand. Now, the
banks say some of their customers should have known better.
Scandals of all sorts have already cost Britain's four main
banks more than 36.5 billion pounds ($57 billion) in fines since
2009, according to CCP Research Foundation, which examines
ethical issues in organisations. Earlier this month, the
Financial Conduct Authority, the main UK financial regulator,
levied the biggest fine ever on UK banks for manipulating the
foreign exchange market.
The scandal that hit Wotherspoon's tiling firm involved
financial products known as swaps. In 2012, the regulator, the
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), found "serious failings" in
the way banks had sold the swaps to small firms. It set up a
compensation scheme and ordered the banks to review nearly
30,000 potential victims. Like thousands of other firms,
Wotherspoon's was deemed ineligible for compensation - in his
case, because his firm was ruled to be too big, or financially
"sophisticated," and should have understood what it bought.
Swaps are a form of financial derivative - products Warren
Buffet once called "financial weapons of mass destruction."
Though they are regularly used by big firms, the FCA said in its
ruling that banks should not have sold them to small companies.
Such firms aren't sophisticated enough to understand them, the
FCA said.
That question of sophistication is at the centre of
Wotherspoon's case.
When Wotherspoon took out his loan, and bought the swap as
required by RBS, his firm, Tilecraft, was small.
But as a result of the deal, Tilecraft grew big enough that,
according to the compensation rules, it was now sophisticated
enough to understand swaps.
Wotherspoon says that's wrong.
"I didn't have a clue what I was doing," he said. "We're not
a sophisticated business. We're a tiling company... We basically
took the bank's advice."
In Britain, most small businesses depend for finance on their
banks. Those looking for advice often rely on their local bank
adviser or accountant, who may not know much about swaps. Iain
Coke, head of financial services at ICAEW, an accounting body,
said the type of swap sold to Tilecraft would be unfamiliar to
many qualified chartered accountants.
RBS told Reuters it has been fair, and the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) defended the way the compensation scheme works.
CONFLICT OF INTEREST
So far, the compensation scheme's administrators say firms
who bought swaps are due redress in 13,913 cases. But the scheme
has ruled that they are too financially sophisticated in 10,361
cases. If all those firms were in the scheme, they would add
billions to the compensation bill, derivatives experts say.
In cases like Wotherspoon's the compensation scheme equates
size with sophistication. This, say critics such as the
Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), is too crude a measure.
Abhishek Sachdev, a derivatives expert, says the scheme has
serious shortcomings. These include a fundamental conflict of
interest: The scheme was set up by the FCA, but relies on the
banks themselves to decide who is eligible for compensation.
The banks work with assessors including big accountancy
firms such as KPMG which, while independent, are appointed by
the banks.
For mis-selling swaps, the banks set aside 4.4 billion
pounds to compensate small businesses. So far, they have paid
out 1.5 billion pounds. Barclays said last month it was reducing
its total payout budget.
"There are very significant 'get out' clauses and banks are
prepared to go to incredible lengths to manipulate it," said
Sachdev, who has given evidence to parliamentary committees on
the scheme.
Wotherspoon's bank, RBS, is state-owned after a
45-billion-pound bailout in the 2007-9 financial crisis. Chief
Executive Ross McEwan said in February the bank was "the least
trusted company in the least trusted sector of the economy." He
has vowed to make it "the most trusted bank." It is Britain's
biggest lender to small firms and has nearly half the cases in
the compensation scheme.
The FCA said around 200 customers have raised concerns about
the review process over the past six months. Some small business
owners have told Reuters their banks offered alternative
products which they didn't want. Others, who were advised by the
FCA they did not need to use lawyers, say the banks brought in
their own attorneys who took evidence their customers had
provided and used it against them.
British Bankers Association Chief Executive Anthony Browne
said in July that a huge amount of work had been done to reform
the banks. RBS told Reuters it had worked with the regulator to
"ensure that all customers mis-sold these products get fair and
reasonable redress." The BBA said banks have tried to be as
professional and efficient as possible. "Thousands of customers
have been happy with the compensation they've received," said a
BBA spokesperson.
But conservative lawmaker Mark Garnier, who is part of a
group which oversees the work of Britain's finance ministry and
financial regulator, said he is not convinced firms are getting
a fair deal.
"We will continue to push for businesses to get their money
back," he said. "We are very angry and we are doing our level
best to put pressure on the regulator. There are still very,
very bad habits in banks."
"THIS IS THE SWAP FOR YOU"
For Wotherspoon, financial sophistication arrived in a
Porsche driven by an RBS saleswoman.
It was April 2008, and his business had made a profit of
510,000 pounds the previous financial year on sales of 5.5
million. One of its clients had come up for sale and Wotherspoon
saw an opportunity to expand. The acquisition would take
Tilecraft's annual sales to around 21 million pounds.
Tilecraft agreed to pay 2.2 million pounds for the firm.
Wotherspoon's accountants did due diligence, and RBS agreed to
lend Wotherspoon 2.6 million pounds to fund the acquisition and
expenses related to it.
He says RBS then said he would need to buy a swap, to ensure
he could keep repaying if the interest payments on his loan
rose. "It was definitely a condition. There were no maybes." RBS
declined to comment on the sale process.
The loan agreement did not stipulate that the swap must come
from RBS, but Wotherspoon says he believed that was what the
bank meant. "They said, 'Before you sign the paper we'll get our
swaps lady in, who will tell you what swap you should get.' She
said, 'This is the best swap for you,' then jumped into the
Porsche she had waiting outside to go and sell it to somebody
else," he said.
Wotherspoon had agreed to buy something called an
'amortising base rate collar.'
What the saleswoman didn't tell him, Wotherspoon said, is
that if interest rates were to fall significantly, his company
would be liable for extra charges.
Seven months later, in Nov. 2008, the Bank of England cut
interest rates by 1.5 percentage points.
The move was meant to help small businesses by making loan
repayments cheaper. For people holding swaps like Tilecraft's it
did the reverse. The extra charges eventually amounted to
159,000 pounds including the cost of breaking the agreement,
contributing to the company making a loss of 455,000 pounds in
the year to March 2010.
TOO BIG TO COMPENSATE
Tilecraft applied to join the compensation scheme in May
last year. It learned that it was considered too sophisticated
to be eligible six months later. Under the terms of the scheme,
firms were too sophisticated if at the time of an agreement
their sales were more than 6.5 million pounds, their assets
worth more than 3.3 million pounds, they had more than 50
employees or they already held hedging products worth over 10
million pounds.
When Tilecraft bought the shopfitting firm, it was smaller
than all those cutoffs. But the acquisition took its annual
sales over the limit. Because the swaps deal was finalised after
the takeover, Wotherspoon failed the test.
"It's all down to dates, really," said Wotherspoon.
RBS declined to comment on the timeline of the sale, but
said Tilecraft was 'sophisticated' under the guidelines, an
outcome agreed with the independent reviewer, acting on behalf
of the regulator but appointed by RBS.
FSB, the small business lobby, says the sophistication test
bears little relation to reality. Of more than 10,000 other
companies that failed the test, 4,803 were rejected on grounds
of size alone. It's not clear how many grew too big only as a
result of buying a swap.
"The application of the sophistication criteria inevitably
left many small firms that should have been compensated out in
the cold," said John Allan, national chairman of the FSB. "The
criteria were by definition arbitrary and lacking in nuance."
TOO BIG TO FAIL
If firms like Tilecraft were eligible for compensation, the
banks' compensation bill would increase. Derivatives expert
Sachdev estimated the industry would need to pay out 25 billion
pounds, more than five times the funds set aside, of which
almost half would come from state-owned RBS. That calculation is
based on banks paying out average compensation of 850,000 pounds
for each claim.
That could make it more difficult for the government to sell
off stakes in the banks it bailed out: RBS and Lloyds Banking
Group.
The prospect of such a bill - on top of the costs of other
past misconduct - encourage banks to ensure as few cases as
possible get into the scheme, industry specialists say.
As the scheme stands now, the only chance for firms like
Tilecraft to recover their losses is legal action. Few have the
funds.
"I'd rather put my effort into getting business and just
keeping going," said Wotherspoon.
When Tilecraft fell into the red, RBS moved the account into
its Global Restructuring Group (GRG), a turnaround specialist
for ailing businesses. In May 2010, GRG lent Tilecraft 96,250
pounds to buy its way out of the swap the bank had sold
Wotherspoon. As security, it took a 10 percent stake in
Tilecraft and increased the interest on its loans to 3
percentage points above Britain's benchmark interest rate,
according to Wotherspoon. RBS declined to comment on those
actions.
Earlier this year, the FCA launched a separate inquiry into
the way RBS had handled companies in difficulty. The regulator
defended the sophistication test as necessary to make the scheme
workable.
The FCA said the independent assessors who check the banks'
ruling on compensation claims are not being lenient with the
banks, and it is satisfied the vast majority of businesses
allowed into the scheme are happy with their compensation.
