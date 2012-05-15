* Says part of Lloyds, RBS stakes should be sold at loss
* UK sitting on combined 37 bln stg loss on Lloyds, RBS
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, May 15 Britain should sell part of its
stakes in state-backed lenders Lloyds and Royal Bank of
Scotland at a loss to kickstart a disposal process that
should see investors pay more at later offerings, a senior
Rothschild banker told lawmakers.
"It is a good strategy to start a disposal programme with
the first tranche at the lowest price," Adam Young, joint head
of equity advisory at Rothschild, said on Tuesday.
"The loss is worth taking today because it is part of a
programme," he told the Treasury Select Committee, which was
taking evidence on the potential disposal of government stakes
in Lloyds and RBS.
Britain is sitting on a loss of over 25 billion pounds ($40
billion) from its 45 billion pound rescue of RBS in 2008. It
also faces a 12 billion pound loss on Lloyds after pumping in 20
billion to save that business.
Young said there was concern among investors that RBS senior
management could be hounded out by media and public fury over
pay rewards before restoring the bank to health.
RBS chairman Philip Hampton and chief executive Stephen
Hester waived their 2011 bonuses after politicians from across
the board called on them to refuse the awards.
Robert Talbut, chairman of the Association of British
Insurers, told the committee he too was worried by the furore
that surrounded Hester's pay award and the perception of
government interference in general.
"The company is still susceptible to being run as a
political football. That perception is there," he said. "Its
ability to retain a commercial management team is going to be
severely inhibited if they (RBS management) do not believe they
are going to receive a significant market rate."
Britain has held talks to sell part of its 82 percent stake
in RBS to Abu Dhabi investors although a sale was not imminent,
sources told Reuters in March.