LONDON Nov 14 Legal claims by financial
services workers who have suffered from stress are reaching
record levels, British law firm GQ Employment Law said on
Monday.
Stress-related healthcare problems among bankers were
highlighted earlier this month when British bank Lloyds
said its chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio was taking a
temporary break after falling ill.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that
Horta-Osorio's illness was the result of "fatigue", and GQ
Employment Law partner Jon Gilligan said the recent market
turmoil caused by Europe's debt crisis had contributed to a rise
in stress problems among financial workers.
"The incredibly tough trading conditions and volatility of
the last four years has led to record levels of stress and
mental illness within the City," said Gilligan.
Gilligan said it was hard to give precise numbers
quantifying the extent to which stress-related lawsuits had
risen in 2011 from 2010, but he said his firm was taking on more
work in this area.
"The vast majority of cases tend to get settled out of
court, but there are more cases and more higher-value cases
coming across our desk this year compared to last year."
Gilligan also cited recent research by the Health & Safety
Executive which estimated that 18,000 workers in the UK
financial services and insurance sectors had suffered from work
related stress, depression or anxiety in the last 12 months.
"The struggle to deliver on income targets, the shadow of
redundancy and the long hours culture has created a pressure
cooker environment," said Gilligan.
"If a senior banker or trader is no longer able to work
because of stress then that can mean a claim for lost income
easily running into the tens of millions of pounds," he added.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)