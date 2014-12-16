* Lloyds and RBS pass after cutting their balance sheet in
2014
* Co-op fails, says will not tap shareholders for more
capital
* Bank of England to test banks' leverage ratio next year
* Stress test focused on emerging market risk possible in
future
By David Milliken and Huw Jones
LONDON, Dec 16 The Bank of England warned
Britain's banks they should expect a more exacting test next
year of their defences in the event of a crisis abroad, after
state-backed lenders narrowly passed a debut check focused on
potential domestic strains.
Lloyds and rival Royal Bank of Scotland
scraped through this year's test, proving they could withstand
the regulator's doomsday scenario of plummeting UK house prices
and soaring unemployment, after both took pre-emptive measures
to shrink their balance sheets and raise capital.
Next year's stress test, however, is likely to focus more on
risks from overseas markets. That will mean a harder time for
banks such as HSBC and Standard Chartered,
which do much of their business in Asia.
"We can expect that we will look to some of those global
risks much more closely, they will feature much more
prominently," the governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney
told reporters.
The Bank of England will also examine banks' ability to cope
with a sudden liquidity crunch, and will scrutinise leverage
ratios, which reflects their level of indebtedness.
"There will be no let-up even for those who passed with
flying colours," said Neil Williamson, co-head of EMEA credit
research at Aberdeen Asset Management.
Carney declined to say whether the Bank of England would
give state-backed Lloyds approval to resume dividends next year
after its narrow pass rate in this year's test.
"Any decision about future dividends at Lloyds is first a
decision for the board of that institution, but it has to be
consistent with their continuing need to build capital. There is
no proposal to adjust the dividend at present," he said.
Investors said both Lloyds and RBS had performed credibly in
a test that stimulated a 35 percent collapse in house prices.
"While the passes weren't great, they were passes," said
David Moss, head of European equities at F&C Investments. "The
test was deliberately harsh and what's key is they passed and we
can move forward."
Shares in Lloyds were up 1.3 percent at 1115 GMT while RBS
shares were up 0.1 percent.
The Co-operative Bank, which nearly collapsed last year
before being bailed out by bondholders, was the only bank to
fail the test, with a core capital ratio of minus 2.6 percent.
Co-op Bank said it would sell more loans to reduce its
risk-weighted assets by another 5.5 billion pounds by the end of
2018. It said it was unlikely to make a profit in the next three
years while it works on its recovery plan.
DEBT BURDENS
Britain decided to introduce annual stress tests for its
banks in the wake of the 2007-09 financial crisis which required
taxpayers to pump 66 billion pounds into RBS and Lloyds.
While the Bank of England said Tuesday's results showed that
the core of the banking system was now significantly more
resilient, it criticised the banks for failing to give central
bank staff full answers during the tests.
"In a number of instances, the nature of the interactions
fell below the standards set out," the Bank of England said,
without identifying which banks it was talking about.
This year's stress tests required banks to have a core
capital ratio of 4.5 percent but from next year, the Bank of
England said that it would also assess banks' leverage ratios.
Regulators are increasingly emphasising leverage ratios amid
widespread distrust of banks' own assessment of the riskiness of
their assets. The leverage ratio removes assets' risk weighting.
Lloyds, RBS and Santander UK had leverage ratios
below the current 3 percent requirement under the Bank of
England's stressed scenario. Barclays' leverage ratio
was 3 percent under the stress test.
KPMG estimated that if banks had been expected to reach a
leverage ratio of 3 percent in this year's tests, then they
would have had to shrink balance sheets by 350 billion pounds.
From 2019 onwards, large UK banks will have to have a
leverage ratio of 4.05 percent.
The Bank of England stress test added a number of additional
layers on top of those applied by European regulators in an
EU-wide test of 123 banks in October, including a rise in
interest rates to 4 percent from 0.5 percent
currently.
Under the stress scenario, RBS's core capital ratio fell to
just 4.6 percent, a whisker shy of the 4.5 percent minimum
required, before actions it had taken this year were taken into
account.
Lloyds' core capital ratio was 5.0 percent before its
actions were taken into account.
RBS, which is 80 percent owned by the state, said it would
sell 2 billion pounds of notes to bolster capital.
