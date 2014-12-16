(Repeats to add dropped codes)
By David Milliken and Huw Jones
LONDON Dec 16 All Britain's main banks would be
able to withstand a sharp fall in house prices, other than the
troubled Co-operative Bank, the Bank of England said on Tuesday.
State-backed RBS and Lloyds only scraped through the BoE's
first sector-wide test of the health of major lenders after both
took pre-emptive measures to shore up their capital defences
before the BoE reached its conclusions.
Both banks will need to seek permission from the BoE's
regulatory arm before paying any dividends.
Britain pumped 66 billion pounds into Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lloyds Banking Group to keep them afloat
during the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009, prompting a
shake-up in the way banks are supervised.
The BoE's Financial Policy Committee, which is tasked with
dealing with potential risks to the economy from the banking
system, recommended that banks be tested regularly to check they
have sufficient capital to withstand market shocks.
The FPC said Tuesday's tests showed that Britain's banking
system was much safer than just a couple of years ago, and that
no new sector-wide protective measures were needed.
"The results show that the core of the banking system is
significantly more resilient (and) that it has the strength to
continue to serve the real economy even in a severe stress," BoE
Governor Mark Carney said.
The FPC said it would set additional bank risk buffers which
take account of the dangers posed by credit booms at zero for
now, but urged banks to improve governance to tackle recent
misconduct and operational failures.
A feared increase in risks from Britain's housing market --
which the BoE said in June was the biggest threat -- has so far
not occurred, though household debt remained high.
The BoE stress test adds a number of additional layers on
top of those applied by European regulators in an EU-wide test
of 123 banks in October.
The BoE's doomsday scenario features a slump in the value of
sterling and a build up of inflationary pressures, leading to a
tightening of monetary policy and a rise in interest rates to 4
percent from 0.5 percent currently.
Those factors cause the country's economic output to fall by
about 3.5 percent from the end of 2013 and the unemployment rate
to almost double to 12 percent.
House prices subsequently fall by 35 percent and commercial
property prices by 30 percent.
Britain's biggest eight lenders -- Lloyds, RBS, Barclays
, HSBC, Santander UK, Nationwide
, the Co-op and Standard Chartered -- needed
to show they held enough core capital to withstand the scenarios
without needing extra funds.
The test requires them to have a core capital ratio of at
least 4.5 percent of risk-weighted assets under the scenarios.
Co-op, which nearly collapsed last year and fell under the
control of bondholders after a 1.5 billion pound capital
shortfall was identified, had already warned it might fail the
test.
The stress test showed that Co-op's core capital ratio would
sink to -2.6 percent, even after taking previously announced
measures. RBS and Lloyds's ratios would fall to 5.2 percent and
5.3 percent respectively.
The BoE said it "would ordinarily have required RBS to
submit a revised capital plan", but that it deemed this
unnecessary as RBS had announced it would raise extra capital
while the stress tests were underway.
Barclays scored 7.5 percent, HSBC 8.7 percent, Nationwide
Building Society 6.7 percent, Santander 7.9 percent and Standard
Chartered 8.1 percent.
The BoE said that this year's stress test scenario was
tougher on banks with high exposures to British mortgages, such
as RBS, Lloyds and Nationwide.
A stress test focused on emerging market shocks -- which
would affect HSBC and Standard Chartered more -- could come in
future, and the BoE said that in 2015 it would also assess
banks' leverage ratio as well as capital levels in future.