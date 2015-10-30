LONDON Oct 30 This year's stress tests of Britain's top banks won't become an excuse for regulators to ratchet up capital requirements without justification, a senior Bank of England official said on Friday.

Alex Brazier, executive director for financial stability strategy and a member of the BoE's Financial Policy Committee risk watchdog, said the central bank was mindful of how setting capital requirements has real economic consequences.

"It is incumbent on us not simply to ratchet up, or down, the severity of the stress scenario over time," Brazier told a conference on bank stress testing at the London School of Economics.

"As policymakers, we have a responsibility to ensure that capital requirements change only because the risks change," Brazier said.

"The side of the bed we exited on the morning of deciding the scenario should not feature in that dataset. It hasn't before. And this approach ensures it won't in future."

Brazier is the third senior BoE official in the past two weeks to have sought to reassure banks they are holding enough capital.

BoE Deputy Governors Andrew Bailey and Jon Cunliffe have spoken in similar terms, emphasising how strides in making banks "resolvable" - meaning they can more easily be wound down without causing market mayhem if they fail - mean large increases in capital from current levels won't be needed, or are desirable.

The big banks will also have to hold a cushion of bail-inable debt that can be written down to replenish core capital if needed, without calling on taxpayers for cash.

This meant capital levels under existing and planned rules were therefore "not in the wrong ballpark", Brazier said.

Holding very high capital ratios all the time has its supporters among regulators, but would not make macroeconomic sense, he added.

His comments were timed ahead of results on Dec. 1 of the BoE's stress tests of HSBC, RBS, Lloyds , Barclays, Santander UK, Standard Chartered and Nationwide Building Society.

The comments are also the latest from the BoE to mark a shift in tone as the government is keen to move on from a bruising financial crisis to a more accommodative "new settlement" with the sector. (Editing by David Holmes)